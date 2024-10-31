Dear friend,

Candace Owens has been preparing for her Australian tour in mid-November, and over 15,000 people have already bought tickets to see her.

Shockingly, her Australian visa was denied on Monday, 28 October.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke is responsible for the decision.

SIGN THE PETITION

To make matters worse, Candace explained on her podcast:

I found out at the same time as the press found out. His office chose to leak this… which I think is absolutely stunning.

She went on to say: “I’ve travelled ALL over the world, I’ve never been in trouble.”

Whether you like Candace or agree with all her opinions has very little to do with how concerning this situation is.

This is about freedom of speech.

Today it’s Candace Owens, tomorrow it’s someone else.

Commenting on the decision, Tony Burke claimed that Owens has “the capacity to incite discord.”

It seems the government wants to be the gatekeeper of our minds.

They are insinuating that her commentary will incite some sort of negative action from people who attend.

It is not up to Tony Burke or anyone else in the government to censor willing adults who have paid to hear someone who is neither dangerous nor a criminal.

Candace Owens is a mother of three, a dedicated wife, and a very outspoken Catholic and conservative.

The minister’s reasoning for denying her visa is unacceptable and lacks specifics and evidence.

The so-called Combatting Misinformation & Disinformation Bill is coming up in the Federal Parliament soon.

They want to censor us online, and now they want to block us from hearing opinions they don’t like.

This is far more serious than it looks.

We must pressure Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke to reinstate Candace’s visa.

I am going to hand-deliver a printed petition hosted by Life Site News directly to Tony Burke’s office in Canberra.

I’ll be doing this on Monday, 4 November.

We need as many signatures as possible to have maximum effect.

Candace is obviously pushing back against this legally.

If we can add pressure on the ground in Australia, it will absolutely magnify whatever she is doing from her end.

Her tour website advertises:

Join us for an electrifying evening with Candace Owens... Known for her controversial takes and unwavering stance, Candace is set to light up stages across Australia and New Zealand with her bold and unfiltered perspectives.

It would be impossible to claim that Owens poses a threat to the country in any way aside from presenting viewpoints that contradict what officials wish their citizens to believe, and this kind of “discord” is exactly what they are afraid of.

Allowing people to hear differing viewpoints and think for themselves could lead to a rejection of the mainstream lies they have been fed, and thus Owens presents a threat to those in power.

We must take a stand against this blatant abuse of power and demand that Candace Owens be allowed into Australia.

Different opinions won’t harm Australia, but irresponsible weaponisation of power will.

— Monica Smit

