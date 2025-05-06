Dear friend,

They don’t want you to know.

But someone on the inside told us anyway.

Over the past few days, Nation First has received explosive information from deep within the Coalition and the Liberal Party. The sources? Senior staffers and political operatives. All of them requested—and received—complete anonymity.

At Nation First, I will always honour that. So…

If you’re sitting on something the public deserves to know—

If you’ve seen corruption, cover-ups, censorship, or political betrayal—

And you’re ready to blow the whistle...

Now is the time.

👉 Email: NFTipOffs@pm.me or click the button below

Got a tip off?

This email address is a secure, encrypted ProtonMail account set up exclusively for anonymous tip-offs.

IMPORTANT:

To keep your identity completely protected—especially from employers, government agencies, or political machines—we strongly recommend the following:

Use a private computer or, better still, a computer in an internet cafe.

Use secure, encrypted email service like ProtonMail or Tuta.

Preferably use a VPN before sending any emails.

The most effective tips are ones with verification or proof—screenshots, emails, documents, photos, recordings. Or follow-up contacts. But even without that, if it rings true and smells like smoke, I’ll chase the fire.

Nation First is growing into a serious force because of people like you—who care about truth, not spin. If you've got something that needs to be heard, let's make sure it is.

Confidentially. Securely. Fearlessly.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

Also, as we’ve already sent more than five emails this week (due to Australian election news), Nation First is taking a break until Friday… unless someone emails me with something scorching! Talk then!

P.P.S. I said I’d give you the results of our recent poll yesterday but I forgot! The poll on where to for Australian conservatives gave a pretty clear result. Over 2,200 people voted, and they voted for a new force that unites the right.

