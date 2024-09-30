Dear friend,

In recent months, the Daily Mercury—a weekly newspaper based in my hometown of Mackay, owned by foreign multinational interests and staffed largely by people who aren’t local—has launched a sustained and biased campaign against me.

Mackay ’s Daily Mercury newspaper has launched a biased campaign against me, attacking both my work with Nation First and CitizenGO .

They’ve labeled the important issues I cover as “conspiratorial” and “fearmongering” while avoiding balanced journalism themselves.

During the last Mackay local government election, they ran hit pieces, trying to discredit my pro-family, pro-life, pro-freedom advocacy.

They even incited defamatory, racist comments about my wife on their Facebook page, which they only removed after I called them out.

Despite their efforts to silence me, I remain committed to defending our values through Nation First, and I will not back down.

Their attacks have taken aim not just at me personally, but also at the work I do through Nation First and CitizenGO.

As many of you know, I am also a councillor on the Mackay Regional Council, but the work I do with Nation First is entirely separate and has no connection to that role. Neither has my CitizenGO work for that matter.

The Daily Mercury has repeatedly targeted my journalistic work with Nation First, and my activist role with CitizenGO.

They’ve gone so far as to label the important issues I cover as “conspiratorial” and “fearmongering.”

Like most mainstream media outlets, the Daily Mercury seems more interested in denigrating those who dare to question the status quo rather than doing real journalism.

As I said, they’ve attacked my work with CitizenGO, an international organisation dedicated to defending life, freedom and family values.

This attack, too, is part of a broader agenda to silence conservative and libertarian voices.

During the last Mackay local government election, the Daily Mercury ran hit pieces, trying to frame my pro-family, pro-life, pro-freedom advocacy in the worst possible light.

The truth is, when you challenge the narratives favoured by multinational interests and political elites, you can expect to be smeared.

The Daily Mercury has chosen to publish stories that serve this agenda rather than provide balanced coverage. They would rather denigrate the work I do than tell, as journalists should, both sides of the story.

One of the Daily Mercury’s latest attacks tried to suggest some sort of conspiracy regarding my approved leave from a recent council meeting.

I was on approved leave, attending a 3-day work seminar just outside Madrid where there was limited internet connectivity.

Yet, the Daily Mercury is pursuing some bizarre line that I had internet connectivity and acting as if there is some cover-up in play, but to what end I am as unsure as I suppose they are. In short, it’s weird.

Beyond their attacks on my professional work, they’ve crossed a line by targeting my family.

A recent Daily Mercury Facebook post incited defamatory and racist comments about my wife.

These comments were left on their page until I publicly called them out.

Only after this did they remove the vile comments, and to date, there has been no apology.

This is not journalism—it’s harassment and a complete failure of basic human decency.

This kind of behaviour seems to be ingrained in the Daily Mercury.

Some time ago, I was contacted by a former reporter from the paper who revealed how poorly they had been treated for suggesting that my response be included in a political story.

The reporter was marginalised and eventually driven out of their job for simply suggesting a balanced approach.

This was not an isolated incident.

The reporter told me that newsroom staff regularly ridiculed my political views, demonstrating the deeply ingrained bias against me and the values I represent.

Furthermore, a few months ago, one of their current reporters aggressively pursued me down a corridor in the council building, yelling out questions about irrelevant issues, despite my clear indication that I did not wish to speak.

Were it not for their media status, I would likely have grounds for a restraining order against such harassment.

The Daily Mercury’s continued smear campaign is not just about me—it’s about silencing anyone who challenges their preferred narrative.

When you stand for conservative and libertarian values, as I do with Nation First, you can expect pushback from those who want to maintain the status quo.

Their hit pieces and biased reporting are part of a broader effort to discredit the work I do and the values I defend.



But despite these attempts to silence us, I will not back down.

I am reflecting on the unnecessary distraction the Daily Mercury’s attacks are causing me, my family, and the community, but rest assured that I will not allow them to derail the important work we are doing with Nation First.

Nation First will continue its mission to stand up for our values, and defend faith, family, and freedom.

The biased media will not dictate what we can or cannot say, and I will continue to fight for the truth, no matter the opposition.

If you think the Daily Mercury’s bias and harassment are unacceptable, then you can email them at mackay@news.com.au or phone them on (07) 4957 0323.

If you believe in these values and want to stand strong against the media’s attempts to silence us, I invite you to continue supporting Nation First and the work we do by becoming a paid subscriber at nationfirst.substack.com/subscribe

Together, we will continue to stand up for truth and freedom no matter what the naysayers reckon.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

