Dear friend,

They aren’t even trying to hide it. The Albanese Labor government is rigging the election right in front of our eyes, and the media is running cover for them. This isn’t about democracy. This isn’t about fairness. This is about raw political power, and Labor will do whatever it takes onto cling to it.

The Albanese government is manipulating the electoral process by fast-tracking 12,500 citizenships in Western Sydney before the voter enrolment deadline.

The government’s Home Affairs Minister has been personally overseeing these ceremonies, normally run by local mayors.

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) is present at these ceremonies, allegedly encouraging new citizens to enrol immediately, raising concerns about impartiality.

Local mayors and independent MPs argue there was no backlog, claiming this is a deliberate strategy to influence votes in key Labor electorates.

The left-wing media is downplaying or misrepresenting the issue, but it’s clear that if a Liberal National Coalition government had done this, there would be national outrage.

The government’s Home Affairs Minister is personally overseeing an unprecedented blitz of citizenship ceremonies in Western Sydney—Labor’s key battleground. Over just three days, 6,000 people were handed their citizenship at Sydney Olympic Park. In total, 12,500 will be rushed through before March 4, the exact deadline for new voters to enrol before the election.

Normally, it is the local mayor shaking hands with new Australians and handing them their citizenship certificates, but this time, it’s a Labor Minister, no doubt being accompanied by local Labor MPs and Senators. You could forgive one for thinking that this solemn ceremony of commitment to this nation is now a Labor campaign stunt.

And just in case there was any doubt about what’s really happening, the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) is right there in the crowd, working these ceremonies like there’s no tomorrow. A giant screen flashes messages about the “responsibility” to vote, while AEC officials personally remind these brand-new citizens to enrol immediately. The message is clear: You just got your citizenship—now make sure you vote… and, by the way, the one who gave you citizenship just in time for the election is the Albanese Labor government!

The excuse Labor is trotting out is that this is all about clearing a backlog. But that’s a blatant lie. Local mayors—who normally oversee these ceremonies—are saying there was no backlog, at least not until Labor suddenly rushed through hundreds of approvals in December. Liverpool Mayor Ned Mannoun says Burke personally told him that new citizens “should be able to have the opportunity to vote.” Fairfield Mayor Frank Carbone says this is nothing but a photo op to “influence votes.” Independent MP Dai Le, who has been attending citizenship ceremonies for a decade, says she has never once seen a minister at one of these events—until now, right before an election.

The Albanese Labor government’s arrogance in response to the criticisms over this citizenship spree is staggering. When asked why this was happening, concerns have been dismissed as a “whinge.” The Home Affairs Minister actually had the audacity to tell Australians to “show a bit of patriotism.” Excuse me? This is coming from the same Labor government that spent the past two years demonising Australia Day, attacking our national identity, and bending over backwards to appease the activist class. Now they suddenly want to wrap themselves in the flag and pretend this is about love of country? Spare us the nonsense.

If this were really about clearing a backlog, why aren’t we seeing mass ceremonies in rural Australia? Why aren’t we seeing them in Liberal National Coalition seats? Why is this only happening in the electorates Labor needs to hold? This is a calculated, deliberate scheme to manufacture new voters in the places that matter most to Labor. They know they’re in trouble. They know Western Sydney is waking up to the disaster of the Albanese Labor government. So instead of earning votes, they’re creating them.

The left-wing media, of course, is playing its part in covering this up. The Sydney Morning Herald twisted the story into an absurd debate about Gaza, accusing Peter Dutton of “dog whistling” on migration. They and other fake news legacy media outlets are regurgitating the government’s talking points, treating his excuses as fact while ignoring the growing outrage from councils and the public. They’re gaslighting Australians, pretending this is just routine government business, when anyone with half a brain can see it for what it is: industrial-scale seat stacking.

And let’s talk about the AEC’s involvement. This is meant to be an independent electoral body, yet here it is, actively participating in Labor’s citizenship stunt. Why? Why is the AEC involved in what is clearly a politically-motivated operation? If a Coalition government pulled this in safe Liberal seats, there would be national outrage. The ABC would be demanding resignations. The Guardian would be screaming about democracy under attack. But because it’s Labor doing it, the left-wing media looks the other way.

Labor isn’t governing for Australians. They’re governing for themselves. They are using the power of government to rig the electoral system in their favour. They have turned Australian citizenship into a political tool, a weapon to manufacture votes where they need them most. It is a disgraceful abuse of power, a cynical, calculated attempt to corrupt the very foundation of our democracy.

Australians cannot let this stand. If they don’t fight back now, the government will do it again as a means of perpetually keeping themselves in office. Every single Australian should be outraged that their government is manipulating citizenship to hold onto power. Every single Australian should demand answers from the AEC about why they are complicit in this farce. Every single Australian should be calling out the media for their pathetic attempt to bury the truth.

What You Can Do:

Share this story far and wide. The mainstream media won’t cover it, so it’s up to Aussies to do it: Share

Call out the AEC. Demand an explanation for why they are actively involved in what is clearly a Labor election stunt.

Tell your MP. Make it clear that Australians will not tolerate their democracy being bought and sold by the Albanese Labor government.

This is not democracy. This is electoral manipulation, happening in real time. And if we don’t call it out now, we may never get the chance again.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

