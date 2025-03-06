Dear friend,

Preying on manufactured hysteria, sold-out politicians implemented harsh COVID lockdowns, utterly indifferent to the plight of the common man. While government officials and the elite remained insulated from the consequences of their decisions, everyday citizens bore the brunt of the suffering.

People lost their jobs, businesses failed, and many endured severe psychological trauma from forced isolation. Families were fractured beyond repair, with relationships breaking under the weight of financial stress, loneliness, and despair.

Among the most vulnerable—think of the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions—many died, unable to access critical healthcare services that were either delayed or outright denied in the name of “flattening the curve.”

New data from the UK has now emerged that proves everything that the so-called “conspiracy theorists” said about lockdowns being harmful was, in fact, true.

