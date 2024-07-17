Dear friend,

My recent Decline series outlined the pervasive influence of the globalist elite, and the resultant encroaching neo-feudalism which is shaping much of our civilisational landscape today.

Given this backdrop, it is crucial for us all to understand how we resist evil forces and live well, even if it be in small ways.

In this new series called Redemption, I have attempted to draw on insights from various thought leaders and authors, so as to identify practical steps that can help us to fortify our lives and push back against prevailing cultural trends.

Fellow Substacker Aaron Renn, a writer and consultant who co-foundedAmerican Reformer, recently wrote the book “Life in the Negative World: Confronting Challenges in an Anti-Christian Culture” which I can’t recommend enough.

His book emphasises the notion that Christians must now recognise their status as a moral minority and act as a robust counterculture.

This involves a strategic shift from seeking societal relevance to maintaining a distinct Christian identity.

A key strategy in this endeavour is striving for economic self-sufficiency.

By becoming financially independent, we can avoid dependency on institutions that may compromise our values.

This is especially true as governments worldwide seek to introduce central banking digital currencies linked to digital identity systems, which, together, will inevitably lead to a Communist China-style social credit system.

Creating a detailed budget to track income and expenses, prioritising savings and investments to build a financial cushion, and considering small side businesses based on personal skills and interests, such as freelance writing, crafting, or tutoring, are practical steps toward this goal.

Investing wisely in assets that align with personal values, such as socially responsible funds or local businesses, further ensures financial autonomy.

Preserving and promoting the cultural and religious traditions within our families and communities is another way to create a robust counterculture.

Establishing and maintaining family traditions such as weekly dinners, seasonal celebrations, and family storytelling nights can strengthen cultural memory.

Encouraging children to learn about their ancestry and cultural history through books, documentaries, and visits to historical sites also instills a sense of identity and continuity.

Living a countercultural life means preparing to be set apart, living not for societal approval but personal principles.

This countercultural approach is echoed in The Benedict Option: A Strategy for Christians in a Post-Christian Nation, authored by American Conservative contributing editor and another Substacker, Rod Dreher.

In The Benedict Option, Dreher argues that, like Saint Benedict, who founded monasteries to preserve Christian culture during the collapse of the Roman Empire, we must form intentional communities dedicated to living out core Christian principles.

Immediately, the biblical lesson in the Gospel of Matthew becomes apparent with this approach:

Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. — Matthew 5:15-16

Dreher points out that intentional communities can become beacons of light in an increasingly dark world.

Forming intentional communities involves developing strong relationships with like-minded individuals in the local area, pooling resources for mutual support, and creating systems of mutual aid where members support each other in times of need, whether through financial help, labour, or emotional support.

Resisting the forces of globalism and neo-feudalism requires resilience and a proactive stance.

This involves not only personal and community strategies but also a broader engagement with cultural and political issues.

Advocating for policies that promote localism, religious liberty, and cultural preservation can extend the impact of our efforts.

There is no doubt that any strategy we craft to resist globalism and neo-feudalism will be multifaceted.

But for a start, we can embrace a countercultural mindset, work towards financial independence, preserve cultural memory, and form intentional communities, all the while engaging in broader societal issues in order to live well and uphold our values in an increasingly challenging world.

These steps will not only fortify our own lives but will also serve as a living testament to the enduring power of faith and community in the face of adversity.

