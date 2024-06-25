Decline: A summary
Nation First provides a summary of it's 'Decline' series before moving to 'Redemption'.
Dear friend,
Before we move into how we redeem politics, culture, and civilisation from the decline I’ve been writing about for a few weeks now, I want to recap:
You can recap in depth by checking out the original articles:
Or, if you don’t have time to wade through almost 3,500…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.