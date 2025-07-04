Dear friend,

It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, and now it’s a crisis. Joshua Brown, a 26-year-old childcare worker accused of unspeakable acts against infants and toddlers across 20 childcare centres in the Australian State of Victoria, has become the face of a system in moral and structural collapse.

But Brown isn’t a lone wolf. He’s not some freak outlier. He’s part of a pattern. And unless we confront it head-on, this nightmare won’t end… it will multiply.

Childcare centres across the globe now serve predators instead of protecting children.

High-profile abuse cases in Australia, Britain, the United States and six other continents expose a systemic rot, not rare outliers.

Regulation acts only after damage is done, allowing offenders to exploit parents’ blind trust.

Outsourcing babies for economic gain undermines parental duty and leaves the vulnerable defenceless.

Only a wholesale rejection of institutional childcare can safeguard innocence and restore society’s moral compass.

Let’s start at home… my home State in Australia. In Queensland, there was Ashley Paul Griffith. A childcare worker who raped, filmed, and violated 91 children across Australia and abroad. Convicted on 1,623 charges, including 136 counts of rape. That’s not just a system failure—that’s a system that should never have existed in the first place.

Or the Sydney case from 2023, where a childcare worker was filmed slapping a crying baby. Not in secret. Not once. The worker did it for online clout and clicks, posting it on social media like it was funny.

It gets worse.

In the United Kingdom, nursery worker Roksana Lecka was recently caught on CCTV at a childcare centre in Twickenham pinching, punching, and grabbing babies and kicking and standing on young children, leading to charges involving the mistreatment of at least 21 children. And then there’s Vanessa George, another nursery worker who took vile photographs of children she was sexually abusing, these were children she was supposed to be nurturing, and she then fed those images into a paedophile ring. Do you see a pattern emerging?

And it gets worse in the U.S.A., where a Georgia daycare worker was filmed abusing nine infants under the age of one. And then in Texas, a worker was sued for aggressively yanking, dangling and dropping a child onto a nap mat, caught live on camera by the mother who was watching from home.

Just in the past five years, there’s been a multitude of crimes committed against children in daycare centres, childcare centres and nurseries the world over. They’ve happened in Singapore, Canada, Kenya, Korea, Germany, Taiwan, Brazil, South Africa, France, and, as previously shown, the U.S.A., Britain and Australia. The list is much larger than you’d expect or that you could imagine.

That’s childcare-related crimes against children spanning six continents, in rich and poor nations alike, and in every kind of setting, from state-run centres, private chains, and informal home daycares, with abuse ranging from sexual predation to chemical sedation and outright violence.

Let that all sink in. Think of the scale. Think of the trust these parents had. Think of what was done with that trust.

This is a sector already rife with regulation, but how can red tape stop abusers from exploiting children, or stop violent thugs from beating up babies? Routine inspections rarely catch predators early. The biggest scandals often rely on CCTV, whistle-blowers, viral videos or the hunch of a parent who just feels something is off with their child. The reality is that the regulatory measures are reactive, not preventative. Licences are pulled and laws tightened only after it’s found out that children have been harmed.

Do you still believe this is a profession that just needs tighter regulation?

The reality is that institutional childcare has become a hunting ground for abusers, and many children in the system have become virtual punching bags for intemperate lowlives who work in the sector.

Let me ask you something: would your grandparents have left their five-month-old child with a man they didn’t know? Would they have trusted a stranger to rock their child to sleep? Of course not. They knew that children need parents. Not rosters. Not policies. Not “certified carers.”

The vile vermin who abused children in their care didn’t just slip through the cracks; they were carried on a conveyor belt of blind trust. And when the machine malfunctioned, nobody pulled the plug.

In the latest case of Joshua Brown, parents across the Australian State of Victoria are in tears, confused, and afraid, forced to take their toddlers in to be tested for sexually-transmitted infections such as gonorrhoea, chlamydia, and syphilis. Let that sink in. Children too young to talk or walk are being tested for STIs because they were in childcare.

We treat stay-at-home mums like they’re wasting their lives. Like if you’re not generating profit for someone else, you don’t count. But what kind of society mocks mothers while handing infants to strangers who sometimes turn out to be predators?

This isn’t child care. It’s child neglect. It’s child exploitation. It’s child abuse. A profit-driven and taxpayer-underwritten conveyor belt of vulnerable souls passed from hand to hand, room to room, stranger to stranger, so we can afford our mortgage and buy a new iPhone. Our kids are the collateral damage of a society that worships economic output more than innocence.

We don’t need a royal commission. We don’t need another report. We don’t a raft of new laws and regulations. We need an exodus. A cultural revolt. Shut. It. Down.

Let the childcare industry collapse. Let parents reclaim what was never meant to be outsourced. Yes, it will be hard. Yes, it will mean sacrifice. But if you can look at what happened and still think the childcare system is worth saving, then we haven’t just lost our children, we’ve lost our souls.

Your child doesn’t need a stranger. They need you.

God help us if we don’t change course now.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

