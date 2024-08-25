Dear friend,

What does it say about the state of free speech when a Western nation arrests the founder of one of the few platforms that refuses to bow to government censorship?

That’s precisely what happened when French authorities detained Telegram CEO Pavel Durov at Le Bourget Airport on the weekend (Saturday, 24 August).

His crime? Refusing to turn his platform into yet another tool for government surveillance and censorship.

French authorities arrested Telegram CEO Pavel Durov for refusing to censor content, signaling a major attack on free speech.

Durov ’s resistance to creating government backdoors into Telegram made him a target for control-hungry governments.

The arrest is a warning to platforms like X and others that resist censorship demands— Elon Musk is likely next in their sights.

Tucker Carlson noted the irony: it wasn’t Russia but a Western “freedom” nation that jailed Durov for supporting free speech.

The time to defend free speech is now: secure your data and brace for more crackdowns on platforms that refuse to submit.

Telegram has long been the Wild West of social media, a platform where people can speak freely without fear of Big Tech’s heavy-handed moderation.

Sure, there’s some chaos—just as there is in the streets of Paris—but let’s be honest: there’s far less vice and criminal activity on Telegram than you’d find in some of the world’s most “civilised” cities.

Yet, despite the French government’s claims about tackling crime, this arrest reeks of something far more sinister—a blatant attempt to send a message to anyone daring to support free speech.

And there’s more to this than just censorship.

In a rare interview with Tucker Carlson earlier this year, Durov revealed that the U.S. “Deep State” pressured him to create backdoor access into Telegram.

This would allow them to spy on users under the guise of “national security.”

Durov didn’t flinch—he refused.

Instead of complying, he doubled down on his commitment to keeping Telegram free from the reach of government snoops.

In the same interview, Durov also attacked Apple and Google for their cozy relationships with government agencies and their willingness to censor content at the drop of a hat.

Durov’s defiance made him a target.

The timing of his arrest is no coincidence.

This isn’t just about Telegram—this is a warning shot to anyone who champions free speech in the digital age.

As X stands firm in its largely non-censorious stance on political, philosophical, and cultural discourse, the powers that be have grown increasingly uncomfortable.

Elon Musk is undoubtedly on notice.

Telegram has been the bain of not just Western governments but also Russia, given its amplified the voice of dissidents and opponents of the Kremlin.

But, as Tucker Carlson pointed out:

… in the end, it wasn’t Putin who arrested him for allowing the public to exercise free speech. It was a western country, a Biden administration ally and enthusiastic NATO member, that locked him away. Pavel Durov sits in a French jail tonight, a living warning to any platform owner who refuses to censor the truth at the behest of governments and intel agencies. Darkness is descending fast on the formerly free world.

Let that sink in.

A Western nation that supposedly champions “freedom” has jailed a man because he won’t censor your conversations.

As Elon Musk put it bluntly, “Dangerous times.”

Musk’s warning resonates even more when you consider the recent crackdown on alternative voices—whether it’s targeting Durov, attempting to muzzle free speech on X, or bullying other platforms into compliance.

This is an escalation in the war on free expression.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the former U.S. Presidential candidate who has consistently fought against the erosion of free speech, also weighed in.

He highlighted Durov’s arrest as a stark reminder of the growing threat to platforms that protect speech and privacy.

As he aptly put it, “The need to protect free speech has never been more urgent.”

The reality is clear: Durov’s arrest is about control, plain and simple.

The government wants platforms that allow people to speak their minds under lock and key.

If they can’t get that control voluntarily, they’ll make an example out of anyone who resists.

Telegram is a threat precisely because it refuses to be compromised.

In a world where almost every major social media platform has become a government lapdog, Telegram stands tall as a bastion of freedom.

But the writing is on the wall—this could be the start of a broader campaign.

Today it’s Telegram. Tomorrow it could be X, Rumble, Substack or any other platform that values your freedom and privacy over government demands.

So, what can you do?

First of all Kimdotcom, the founder of Megaupload, issued a stark warning on X:

Warning: Backup and clean up your Telegram account while you still can.

Heed this advice and make sure your Telegram affairs are in order if there’s something there that you don’t want the world—or a government agency—to see.

But more importantly, stay vigilant.

Don’t let this slide.

Free speech is under attack, and if we’re not careful, the platforms that allow us to express ourselves freely will be taken away one by one.

We need to defend these digital spaces with everything we have.

Now is the time to stand up for free speech and privacy.

Share this message, support platforms that resist censorship, and prepare for the possibility that they’ll come after others who refuse to bend their knee.

Telegram may be the Wild West of social media, but in a world increasingly ruled by digital tyrants, the Wild West might be the last place where real freedom still exists.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

