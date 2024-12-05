Dear friend,

You’ve probably heard about the Great Reset. Some call it a conspiracy theory. Let me be clear: it’s no theory. It’s their plan. They’ve told us exactly what they’re doing. The World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, and the Davos elites have laid it all out.

Their vision? A society where “you will own nothing and be happy.” But who owns it all then? Not you. Not me. Them. They want total control—over your home, your money, your freedom, and even your thoughts. This is about absolute power.

The Great Reset is a real plan by global elites to control your life and take your freedom.

It starts with mass surveillance, watching everything you do and stealing your privacy.

They divide us, censor us, and control the narrative to keep us distracted and silenced.

Lockdowns, passports, and climate excuses are tools to restrict your movement and freedoms.

The ultimate goal is total control, leaving you powerless while they own everything.

You and I are not here to sit back and let it happen. Let’s break down their playbook—the six steps they’re using to pull off this dystopian nightmare.

Stage 1: Mass Surveillance

It all starts with watching you. Watching everything you do. They call it “security,” but don’t be fooled. This is about control.

Governments and tech giants are working together to monitor your every move. Cameras on every corner. Your phone, your smart devices—they’re all bugged. Every online click, every word you type is being logged. It’s your data, but they’ve taken it.

By the late 2000s, they’d already achieved this in the West. Programs like PRISM, revealed by Edward Snowden, showed us how deep it went. And if you think they’re done, think again.

Stage 2: Divide and Isolate

Once they know everything about you, they use it against you. Data becomes a weapon. They push extreme views into your social media feed, targeting the vulnerable. They encourage echo chambers—online and even in our universities—so people argue and fight instead of coming together.

Identity politics is no accident. It’s designed to divide us. Where we were once united, now we’re broken into factions, each one fighting the other. Race, gender, class—it’s all they want us to see.

By the 2010s, this was complete. You and I see the results every day.

Stage 3: Control Narratives

When society is fractured, the next step is controlling the story. Freedom of speech? They want it gone.

They tell you what you can say and what you can’t. They decide what’s true and what’s “misinformation.” The same surveillance tools they built to watch you are now used to silence you. If you challenge their narrative, they censor you. They delete posts, shut down accounts, and erase anything that risks exposing their lies.

This started in the late 2010s and sped up during COVID-19. Governments used fear to silence critics and push their agenda. But here’s the kicker—they didn’t count on you and me pushing back.

Stage 4: Control Movement

Now they’re coming for your physical freedom. They want to tell you where you can go, when you can go, and how you get there.

Remember the lockdowns? The vaccine passports? That wasn’t just about COVID-19. It was a test. They used the excuse of “public health” to restrict your movement. Impromptu curfews, special “passports” for the privilege of moving freely, harsh fines for those who didn’t comply—they want this to be your new normal.

And if it’s not health, it’ll be something else. “Climate action” is already being used as the next excuse.

Stage 5: Collapse the Economy

This stage hits you right where it hurts—your wallet. They’re destroying the economy on purpose. Why? To make you dependent on them.

You’ve seen it happening. Hyperinflation is eating away at your savings. The middle class is being wiped out. Small businesses are being crushed while massive corporations—ones aligned with the elites—get richer and richer. Wealth is being funnelled to their monopolistic allies.

COVID-19 accelerated this collapse. Millions of small businesses shut down, while the likes of Amazon thrived. It’s no coincidence. This is their plan.

Stage 6: Seize Control

This is the final stage. Once you’re divided, beaten down, and broke, they stop pretending. No more democracy. No more human rights. No more individuality.

At this point, the elites take it all. They seize direct control of government, using laws to cement their totalitarian rule. All state resources are redirected to serve their agenda and enrich their cronies. You and I? We’re left powerless, struggling to survive while they hold all the cards.

This is their ultimate goal. And if we don’t stop them, they’ll succeed.

So What Can You and I Do?

Here’s the truth: we’re not powerless. We’ve resisted before. During the pandemic, when they tried to silence and control us, ordinary people stood up and fought back. You and I are still standing. And that’s what they fear most.

Here’s what we need to do:

The elites want you divided and afraid, but together, we’re unstoppable.

This fight isn’t just about politics. It’s about freedom. It’s about your future and mine. So let’s stand up, fight back, and win.

The Great Reset doesn’t stand a chance against people like you and me.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen, with a Nation First staff writer

