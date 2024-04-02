Dear friend,

The left, the mainstream media, big tech, they shut down honest questions and good journalism, and in the process, they shut down the truth. – Will Cain

Who would have thought that constantly spouting propaganda and gaslighting the public about society’s pressing issues is not a long-term business model?

Mainstream media's reliance on propaganda and neglect of societal issues has led to significant industry shakeups and job losses in 2024, continuing a decline that began in 2016.

Media companies have sacrificed journalistic integrity for biased narratives and divisive content, alienating audiences and compromising their credibility.

The industry’s crisis is marked by widespread layoffs, failed attempts to sell struggling brands, and reliance on social media platforms for news distribution, signaling a flawed business model.

A handful of corporations, primarily owned by investment giants BlackRock and Vanguard , control nearly all mainstream media, raising concerns about corporate influence over news content.

The failure of mainstream media opens the door for citizen journalism, driven by a commitment to truth and transparency, to emerge as a credible alternative.

The advent of 2024 has seen big shakeups in many mainstream media companies.

This includes the likes of Forbes, Insider, Buzzfeed, and even the New York Times.

This comes after they were already struggling to get by in 2023, when more than 7,900 journalism industry job cuts were announced in major media firms in the US, UK, and Canada.

The same is true in Australia and has been for some time.

A longitudinal study found that, from 2016, jobs in journalism in Australia started to dry up, a phenomenon that was exacerbated by the ‘pandemic’.

The current move by Meta to remove news feeds from its platform in Australia will also likely lead to mass layoffs, given people are only reading news on social media platforms these days.

Big new media companies are reporting yet more mass layoffs as both viewership and revenue continue to drop.

For instance, News Corp has slashed jobs as has Paramount’s Network Ten.

Worker strikes and walkouts have also become common.

Some media companies are desperately trying to sell off some of their brands at a bargain, but no one is showing interest.

This, of course, would not have happened had they maintained journalistic integrity, provided unbiased news and quality reporting to keep citizens informed, and kept the powers that be worried they could be held accountable for their actions.

Instead, the fake news legacy media did the opposite, essentially becoming biased talk pieces for the elites, pushing their manufactured narratives on the common citizen.

Actually, they did more than that, publishing divisive rage-bait articles to illicit anger and get more people to click on their links.

But there is only so much propaganda you can publish before people get tired of you and start avoiding your news outlets like the plague.

Do you think people would be willing to take your publication seriously if you keep pushing drivel such as this?

At some point, news media became less about reporting actual news and more about just spinning whatever narrative the elites want them to parrot.

Apparently, the management of these news companies isn’t bright enough to realise that’s the main problem.

Each year, their revenue continues to sink further yet they continue to double down on the same tactics.

Or perhaps they know but do it anyway because the main game isn’t profiteering but propagandizing.

Just six companies effectively own the media. Nearly all of it.

We are talking News Corp, Sony, Comcast, TimeWarner, Disney, and National Amusements.

And who owns them?

With the exception of National Amusements, these companies are owned by… you guessed it! Our friends at BlackRock and Vanguard.

Commenting on a Harvard study, veteran reporter Jeanette Cooperman asked and answered the question, “Who controls the corporations who control our news?”

… A helpful index was just compiled—not by mainstream media, but by Harvard researchers exploring media’s future. Skimming the list, I see two names again and again: BlackRock Fund Advisors and Vanguard Group. BlackRock and Vanguard are two of the Big Three (every industry is clumping) passive fund asset management firms. The third, State Street, is owned by BlackRock. Whose largest shareholder is Vanguard. Together, BlackRock and Vanguard own: • Eighteen percent of Fox. • Sixteen percent of CBS, and therefore also of Sixty Minutes. • Thirteen percent of Comcast, which owns NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, and the Sky media group. • Twelve percent of CNN. • Twelve percent of Disney, which owns ABC and FiveThirtyEight. • Between ten and fourteen percent of Gannett, which owns more than 250 Gannett daily newspapers plus USA Today. • Ten percent of the Sinclair local television news, which controls seventy-two percent of U.S. households’ local TV. • A large unspecified chunk of Graham Media Group, which owns Slate and Foreign Policy.

Credibility is the currency of journalism; people aren’t stupid; they eventually see through the smoke and mirrors.

I say good riddance to these large conglomerates who have made journalism a mere tool for manipulation and control.

In anything, it should further empower citizen journalists; those motivated by conviction instead of greed.

They are already filling the void left by the mainstream, shedding light on the stories that truly matter, stories that actually impact people.

George Christensen, with a Nation First staff writer

