Let’s not sugar-coat it—Peter Dutton was never meant to win this election.

Not because he lacked the leadership. Not because Australians didn’t want change. But because his own party made damn sure he’d lose.

Peter Dutton’s campaign was deliberately undermined by internal factions in the Liberal Party who feared his conservative leadership.

A clear and strategic campaign plan from Dutton’s office was sabotaged by party insiders through delay, message dilution, and refusal to fund ads.

Leaks and internal betrayals by moderates, Photios loyalists, and even elements of the NSW Right were coordinated to destabilise Dutton.

The party’s focus on winning back Teal seats alienated the conservative base and ignored the desires of suburban and rural Australians.

The loss was not due to Dutton’s ideology, but to a calculated effort by internal rivals to ensure his defeat and preserve their own influence.

This wasn’t a stuff-up. It wasn’t bad luck. This was premeditated political sabotage—a coordinated takedown by factional cowards, backstabbing opportunists, and hollow men whose loyalty lies not with voters, not with the country, but with their own futures.

They’re already trying to rewrite history. The media narrative is locked and loaded: Dutton was too right wing to win. Rubbish. If anything, he was too restrained. He didn’t step to the right—he stepped aside. He avoided the fights he could’ve won. He muted his instincts in the hope of keeping the wreckers in the tent.

It wasn’t enough. It was never going to be enough.

Months ago, Dutton had the momentum. He was ahead in the polls. Australians were listening. There was a clear plan, forged before Christmas, to start 2025 with a political onslaught: hit the ground running in January, frame the debate, take the fight to Labor early.

That plan came directly from Dutton’s office. A 12-point blueprint for restoring the nation—a structured, disciplined pitch to voters who were crying out for direction. It may not have been flashy, but it was real. It had intent. It had direction.

And the political machine killed it.

The Liberal Party’s internal wreckers—the “moderates”, enabled by weak-willed so-called conservatives in NSW—torched the strategy before it could take off. They scoffed at it. They delayed. They pulled the plug on ad buys. They muddied the message until there was nothing left but bland fog.

Instead of leading, the campaign limped. Instead of clarity, confusion. Instead of selling the vision, they buried it.

Then came the leaks. Cowards in campaign HQ started whispering to journos—blaming Dutton’s office, blaming “the Right,” blaming everyone except the ones who had just gutted their own campaign.

These leaks weren’t accidents. They were knives. Thrown with purpose.

And make no mistake: the Liberal Party is crawling with this breed of political assassin. The Black Hand—that shadowy circle of self-serving moderates who would rather the Coalition burn than let a conservative lead it. Their playbook is centuries old: divide, delay, destabilise, destroy.

In New South Wales, these types are the Armani-suited influence peddlers in the Liberals who treat politics like a cocktail circuit. They don’t build movements. They stack preselections and count donor dollars. And after they get their men and women into office they use their influence to lobby on behalf of major corporates, collecting fat wads of cash along the way. It’s all a grift for these guys.

Add in Turnbull’s bitter old guard—still licking their wounds from 2018 when Dutton helped end their man’s disastrous tenure—and you’ve got a perfect storm of betrayal.

But even that wasn’t enough. Figures inside the NSW Liberal Right—yes, the so-called Right—also wanted Dutton gone. Why? Because he’s from Queensland. Because if he won, the party’s centre of gravity would shift north—and their little empires would shrink.

A proof point of all of this lies with Liberal candidate Benjamin Britton who was disendorsed for daring to speak truths about women in combat roles—truths backed by the likes of the late Jim Molan and Andrew Hastie.

Britton was loyal to Dutton over and above the party factional warlords.

After he was given the heave-ho, Britton said the quiet part out loud:

The left faction works hand in glove with members of the right faction, who are traitors, to stab Peter Dutton in the back so they can roll him as leader.

He was right.

This election wasn’t a defeat. It was a hit job.

And while the internal cowards were swinging blades, the campaign geniuses decided to chase the Teal vote—pouring energy into trying to win back inner-city seats that despise the Liberal Party. Seats filled with elites who want open borders, gender ideology in schools, and bigger government. The Liberals tried to court them. And in doing so, they spat on their base.

Here’s a blunt truth: let the Teal seats go. Let them walk. Stop crawling back to people who hate you. The more you pander to the aberration, the more you alienate the faithful—and the ordinary Aussies in the suburbs and the bush who actually want their country back.

And now, as the dust settles, the media will trot out the usual excuses. Dutton was too harsh. Too scary. Too Trump-adjacent. Yes, believe it or not, some are blaming Donald Trump for the Liberals’ loss.

But here’s the real reason the Coalition lost: no contrast. No fight. No authenticity.

Voters didn’t see a clear choice, so they defaulted to the devil they knew.

And that’s exactly what the wreckers inside the Liberal Party wanted.

I’ve spoken to people close to this campaign—seasoned, experienced campaigners. They say they’ve never seen anything like it. One put it plainly:

“It’s like they were trying to throw the election from the start.”

And that’s exactly what happened.

Peter Dutton didn’t lose this campaign. He was set up to fail by people who feared what he represented: a return to conviction, to strength, to conservatism. A leader who might just break the grip of the Sydney factions and give the base something worth voting for again.

And they couldn’t have that.

So they blew it up.

Remember that.

Because when the post-mortems roll out—when the hacks and talking heads try to blame Dutton’s “tone” or his “instincts”—you’ll know the truth.

This was an inside job.

