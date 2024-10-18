Dear friend,

Let me be clear—what’s happening right now in Queensland, Australia, is nothing short of barbaric. Labor is campaigning in the state election on “protecting abortion rights,” claiming their extreme laws, which allow for the killing of babies right up to birth, are at risk of being wound back. They’re trying to scare voters with this lie. The truth is, both Labor and the LNP are terrified of real change on this issue. Labor thinks the public will reject pro-life reforms, and the LNP is too gutless to even consider challenging the status quo.

Labor is campaigning on “protecting abortion rights” in Queensland, claiming their extreme laws are under threat.

The laws allow for abortions right up until birth, with minimal oversight required after 22 weeks.

The LNP is running scared from the issue, refusing to stand up for life or challenge Labor’s extreme position.

The fake news legacy media is complicit, portraying opposition to late-term abortion as extreme, despite public opposition.

We must support pro-life candidates and parties who have the courage to defend the right to life.

Under Queensland law, legalised by the Termination of Pregnancy Act 2018, abortions are allowed on demand up to 22 weeks for ANY reason. But it doesn’t stop there. After 22 weeks, all it takes is for two doctors—who can be employed by the abortion clinic itself, profiteering from this slaughter—to sign off, claiming the mother’s “social circumstances” justify ending the baby’s life. That’s all. Financial stress or even the idea that the baby might interfere with her lifestyle is enough.

They are calling this a “right.” The right to kill an unborn child who could survive outside the womb.

Labor has stooped to using the lives of unborn children to grab votes in this Queensland state election. They want you to think protecting the life of a baby is somehow a threat to women’s rights. How did we get to the point where protecting innocent life is treated like a problem?

The fake news media is in lockstep with Labor. They’re targeting LNP candidates, hounding them over the abortion issue like opposing these laws is some sort of crime. They’re trying to make you believe the pro-life position is extreme. But you and I know that’s a lie. A 2018 YouGov poll found that 76% of Queenslanders oppose abortion after 23 weeks. But if you listen to the media, you’d think that opposing late-term abortion makes you an extremist.

And why aren’t the LNP responding with any substance to this lie? Instead, they’ve capitulated. They’ve chosen the coward’s path, claiming they “have no plans to change the existing laws.” What an absolute joke. These politicians know it’s wrong. They’ll claim to be pro-life when it suits them, but when they should be standing up for life, they’re silent. Gutless. They’re terrified of the media, terrified of losing votes, terrified of Labor’s attacks. If they can’t speak up now, what makes you think they’ll fight to change these laws if they win?

This isn’t just about Queensland. This betrayal of life is happening everywhere. Look at the Liberals across Australia—they refuse to touch the abortion issue. Look at the Republicans in the US. They make promises about defending life, but when they get into power, they abandon those promises. And the Tories in the UK? They’ve done the same, abandoning their base. It’s the same story worldwide—these so-called conservatives are selling out the unborn. They’re betraying you.

They don’t care about life. They care about power. The most basic right—the right to life—is being thrown aside because they don’t have the courage to defend it. This right is real. It’s not some made-up “right” like Labor’s abortion nonsense. Without life, no other rights matter.

Now, it’s time to face what actually happens during a late-term abortion. If you’d rather not know, I suggest skipping the next four paragraphs.

The procedure begins with the mother lying on the table, sedated and unaware. Instruments will be arranged, cold and sterile. Her womb, where her baby has been growing for months, will be prepared. The baby will be fully developed, with tiny limbs capable of movement and a heart that has been beating steadily since early in the pregnancy.

A long pair of forceps will be inserted into the womb. The metal tool will grasp the baby’s small leg—perfectly formed and delicate—and twist. The leg will break away from the body with a harsh snap. Another leg will follow, torn from the baby with the same force. The forceps will then clamp down on one of the baby’s tiny arms, fragile yet complete, and pull it away from the body. The remaining arm will be grasped and yanked off as well, one small part of the baby at a time, dismembering the child piece by piece.

Next, the baby’s torso will be targeted. The little ribcage, which has been protecting a beating heart, will be crushed under pressure. The bones will crack and collapse as the forceps squeeze down, and blood and amniotic fluid will spill from the mother’s womb as the crushed remains of the baby’s body are removed. Finally, only the baby’s head will remain. It will be too large to be removed whole, so the skull will have to be crushed. The forceps will clamp down, and the skull will cave in with a loud pop. Brain matter will spill out as the head, now a distorted mass of broken bones and tissue, is pulled from the womb.

Once the procedure is complete, the baby’s body parts—small legs, tiny arms, the crushed torso, and shattered skull—will be laid out on a tray to ensure nothing is left inside the mother’s womb. What had been a living baby, with a beating heart and developing limbs, will be reduced to pieces on a cold metal tray. The silence in the room will be broken only by the sound of instruments being cleaned, the remains of the baby discarded and forgotten.

If you dare, here’s a video with an animated recreation of the procedure:

Now that you’ve seen the ugly truth, it’s even more shocking that Labor, the media, and their allies are pretending this is acceptable. No amount of sanitised language can cover up what really happens to these innocent babies.

This is not healthcare. It’s murder. And Labor is using this horror for political gain.

Meanwhile, the LNP is too weak to speak up. And it’s not just them. The Liberals, Republicans, and Tories—they’re all cowards. They won’t defend the most vulnerable among us, the babies who have no voice. If they won’t stand up for the unborn, who will?

You know what needs to be done. It’s time to stop supporting these weak parties. It’s time to back the candidates and parties who are truly pro-life and aren’t afraid to say it. We cannot fail the unborn. The so-called conservatives are doing nothing. It’s up to us to demand better.

Support pro-life candidates. Support pro-life parties. Don’t give your vote to cowards. The right to life is not negotiable, and it’s time for leaders who will fight for it, no matter the cost.

