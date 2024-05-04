Dear friend,

This a reminder that tomorrow (Sunday, 5 May), rallies will take place all over the country against the Albanese Labor Government’s Digital ID scheme.

Just a few weeks ago, Labor passed the Digital ID Bill through the Senate without even allowing debate (‘guillotined’).

The Greens voted for this secrecy, and the laws were ultimately agreed to by the Teal ‘Independents’, Senator David Van, and Senator Jackie Lambie.

The Bill now has to go to the House of Representatives for a vote before it can become law.

That’s why we need to rally!

For those who are in Brisbane (or who can easily get there), I will be speaking at the rally in King George Square at 11am, tomorrow (Sunday 5 May) alongside powerhouse Senator Malcolm Roberts as well as Daisy Cousens, Prof. James Allan, Dr John Humphreys and Jason Miles.

Along with Brisbane, rallies are being held tomorrow (Sunday, 5 May) in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Hobart, Darwin, Adelaide, Cairns and Mackay:

Sydney : 12 noon, Speaker’s Corner in the Domain, The Domain - Phillip Precinct, Sydney.

Melbourne : 11am, on the steps of Parliament House, Spring Street, East Melbourne.

Perth : 11am, Forrest Place, Perth CBD.

Hobart , 11am, Parliamentary Gardens, Hobart.

Darwin : 11am, Bicentennial Park, The Esplanade, Darwin.

Adelaide : 11am, on the steps of Parliament House, North Terrace, Adelaide.

Cairns : 10am, Freedom Park at the Cairns Esplanade (north of Muddy’s Playground), Cairns.

Mackay: 11am, Bluewater Quay, Mackay.

Please share this email with your friends & family so we get a huge turn-out to these rallies. Share

I previously advised paid subscribers of Nation First that a rally was being held in the Canberra CBD, but I can no longer find any details about that event.

You can register and even volunteer for these rallies by going to the One Nation website’s Events section (found at https://www.onenation.org.au/events), clicking on the event you wish to attend, and then sending a RSVP.

There may even be other rallies being held in cities and towns across the country this Sunday that I don’t know about. If you know of any, leave a message in the comments.

Leave a comment

Your attendance at one of these rallies will show that we, the citizens of Australia want to protect democracy and basic freedoms that are under attack by bills such as the Digital ID Bill and the associated Identity Verification Bill, along with the so-called Combating Misinformation and Disinformation Bill.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, Te Kowai (Mackay)