In addition to yesterday’s analysis of the assassination attempt on President Donald J. Trump, I want to share with you this expert opinion by Erik Prince.

Unlike myself and many other commentators, Prince isn’t just some armchair speculator, he’s a former Navy Seal and the founder of private mercenary force Blackwater.

Blackwater founder Erik Prince credits Trump ’s survival to a wind estimate error by the shooter, not USSS brilliance.

He criticises USSS for allowing a rifle-armed shooter within 150 yards of the event.

The short time between the bullet's crack and muzzle blast suggests the shooter's close proximity.

A USSS sniper eventually killed the shooter, but only after multiple rounds were fired.

Prince highlights failures in perimeter security and extraction, leaving Trump exposed to further attacks.

To say Prince knows what he’s talking about regarding security arrangements is an understatement, and here’s what he has had to say regarding the assassination attempt on President Trump:

Donald J Trump is alive today solely due to a bad wind estimate by an evil would be assasin. (sic) As the graphics show the full value wind of just 5mph was enough to displace the unconfirmed but likely light 55 grain bullet two inches from DJT's intended forehead to his ear. DJT was not saved by USSS brilliance. The fact that USSS allowed a rifle armed shooter within 150yds to a preplanned event is either malice or massive incompetence. Clearly there was adequate uncontrolled dead space for a shooter to move into position and take multiple aimed shots. Watching the newsreel one can hear how proximate the shooter is by the very short time lapse between the crack of arriving bullet (supersonic) to the boom of muzzle blast (sonic). The law enforcement sniper (unclear if USSS) in newsreels was clearly overwhelmed as his face came off his rifle instead of doing his job to kill the shooter. Clearly they were watching the shooter but apparently have a no "first shot" policy. The only positive action was an apparent 488yd shot by one USSS sniper which despatched the assasin but after the assassin launched at least 5 rounds, wounding DJT and killing and severely others in the crowd. In my old business of providing Diplomatic Security in two active war zones we were expected to execute the basics or we would be fired. Clearly USSS failed at the basics of a secure perimeter and once shots were fired their extraction was clumsy and left DJT highly exposed to follow on attacks.

Photo taken from ZeroHedge

Does anyone honestly expect and/or accept that this was incompetence, coming from an agency where incompetence (in “the basics” as Prince calls it) is the one thing that leads to this very important job not being done right?

Prince’s expert opinions only heighten concerns that the failings of the US Secret Service (USSS) might go beyond mere incompetence.

Firstly, while President Trump himself congratulated the USSS, if Prince is right, he should have congratulated the wind (and, more so, the Lord Almighty).

That’s because environmental factors seem to have played more of a part in the near miss than effective protection measures.

Prince himself hints at something sinister at play with the USSS allowing a rifle-armed shooter within 150 yards of a preplanned event.

He questions whether this was due to “malice” rather than incompetence, given that the shooter had access to uncontrolled areas close enough to pose a significant threat.

Prince has also observed that a law enforcement sniper failed to engage the shooter effectively, delaying a kill shot until the sniper fired (multiple times) first.

Isn’t that interesting? Allowing what was going to be a kill shot (and actually was a kill shot for a rally audience member) before killing the gunman.

Prince also emphasises that maintaining a secure perimeter is a fundamental requirement in security operations.

The USSS’s failure to control the perimeter, along with their clumsy extraction of President Trump, left him vulnerable to further attacks.

This failure to execute basic security protocols might indicate an intentional lapse rather than a simple oversight.

Prince’s analysis suggests that the breaches in security protocols during the assassination attempt on President Trump could point to more than just incompetence.

The proximity of the shooter, the delayed sniper response, and the overall handling of the event raise many unsettling questions.

Whether we will ever know the answers to those questions is another story.

