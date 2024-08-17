Dear friend,

The war against freedom of speech and religious liberty has hit yet another flashpoint – this time targeting a Christian preacher for daring to defy the sacred rituals of the woke elite.

Dave Pellowe, a fearless voice for Christian truth, is being hauled before the Queensland Human Rights Commission (QHRC) simply because he refused to bow to the “Welcome to Country” and “Acknowledgement of Country” mind virus that have become ubiquitous in Australia.

Dave Pellowe is being dragged before the Queensland Human Rights Commission for refusing to include “Welcome to Country” ceremonies at his Christian conferences.

The complaint against him is baseless, targeting his Christian stance against blending Christianity with Aboriginal animism.

This case highlights the broader assault on free speech and religious freedom in Australia through weaponised anti-discrimination laws.

Donate to the Human Rights Law Alliance defending Pellowe at www.givesendgo.com/cas-hrla .

Join the Defending Democracy telethon this Tuesday, 20 August 2024, at 7 pm at www.defendingdemocracy.au to fight back against this attack on our freedoms.

“Welcome to Country” and “Acknowledgement of Country” are recent practices in Australia that have gained widespread use in public events, meetings, and official functions.

These ceremonies claim to honour the traditional Aboriginal custodians of the land.

A “Welcome to Country” is typically conducted by an Aboriginal elder and is presented as a form of permission for people to enter or gather on the land.

This “Welcome to Country” ceremony is normally just a short speech, some completely unprepared, that lasts a mere matter of minutes.

The speaker (or the organisation they are from) is normally paid several hundred dollars for the “service.”

An “Acknowledgement of Country” is a statement often made by non-Indigenous people to show respect to Aboriginal traditions.

However, the truth is that these ceremonies are a modern invention.

The “Welcome to Country” concept was concocted in the 1970s by actor Ernie Dingo and playwright Richard Walley.

It was not a traditional Aboriginal practice but rather a theatrical creation that has since been elevated to an almost sacred status in Australian society.

Critics argue that these rituals are being weaponised as tools of cultural and ideological control, forcing Australians to participate in what amounts to state-imposed pagan rituals.

They have become mandatory in many settings, from government meetings to school assemblies, contributing to division rather than unity.

This practice, far from being an ancient cultural custom, is now an instrument for promoting guilt and submission to a grievance industry that exploits these ceremonies to push an agenda of perpetual victimhood and identity politics.

By falsely presenting “Welcome to Country” as an ancient tradition, this cultural charade pressures Australians to conform to a narrative that undermines national unity and free expression.

And for Dave Pellowe, it was a charade he wasn’t going to participate in.

For that “crime”, he now finds himself hauled before some woke kangaroo court.

Let’s be clear: this isn’t just an attack on one man.

This is an attack on every Christian, every conservative, and every Australian who dares to question the new orthodoxy of grievance politics.

The facts are simple.

At his Church and State conferences, which were designed for Christians to discuss the intersection of faith and politics, Pellowe chooses to start with Psalm 24:1:

The Earth is the Lord’s, and everything in it.

At one event, Pellowe was questioned why he opened with a Psalm instead of an “Acknowledgment of Country”, to which he responded, saying he rejected the pagan rituals that it embodied, and that traditional Aboriginal religion was rooted in animism and ancestral worship that Christians shouldn’t endorse.

(Interestingly, only about 2% of Aboriginals would identify with traditional Aboriginal religion, whereas 54% are Christian).

A lone attendee took offense and filed a complaint with the QHRC, claiming Pellowe’s stance was “racial vilification” and “humiliation.”

Let’s cut through the nonsense.

This complaint is not about protecting anyone’s rights – it’s about punishing a Christian for standing firm in his faith.

The Aboriginal grievance industry, which thrives on forcing every Australian to participate in these performative rituals, wants to send a message: submit, or we’ll make your life a living hell.

Pellowe’s so-called offence?

He dared to criticise the syncretism of Christianity and Aboriginal spirituality.

He rightly pointed out that mixing Christian doctrine with animism is theologically corrupt.

This isn’t even controversial – it’s basic Christian teaching.

But in today’s climate, stating these truths makes you a target for lawfare.

The Queensland Human Rights Commission's low bar for accepting complaints is the perfect weapon for grievance activists.

They don’t care whether the complaint has merit.

They’ll drag you through the mud, force you into mandatory conciliation, and try to silence you through the sheer weight of legal costs and bureaucratic red tape.

The process is the punishment, and it’s designed to break you – unless you fight back.

As I said, this isn’t just about Dave Pellowe – it’s about the future of free speech, freedom of religion, and freedom of conscience in Australia.

The reality is that if they can do this to him, they can do it to any one of us.

The weaponisation of anti-discrimination laws against Christians is a direct assault on our most fundamental rights.

So, the question is: what are you going to do about it?

Will you sit back and let the woke mob dictate what you can and can’t say?

Or will you stand with Dave Pellowe and show that Australians won’t be bullied into silence?

Here’s what you can do right now:

Donate to the Human Rights Law Alliance (HRLA), who are defending Dave Pellowe pro bono. Your contribution can make a difference in whether we stop this malicious persecution in its tracks. Donate now at www.givesendgo.com/cas-hrla. Join the Defending Democracy Telethon this Tuesday night, 20 August 2024, at 7pm. This isn’t just a fundraiser – it’s a rallying cry for everyone who values our freedoms. Hear from real fighters who are standing up against this madness at www.defendingdemocracy.au.

This is a battle for the soul of our nation.

The left’s “Welcome to Country” ceremonies have become little more than virtue-signaling theater – a tool to enforce ideological conformity.

What started as a token of respect has morphed into a weapon used to intimidate and divide.

It’s time we pushed back against this cultural Marxism that’s eroding the very freedoms our country was built upon.

If we let Dave Pellowe fall, we’re sending a message that Christians and conservatives are easy targets.

That’s why this fight isn’t just his – it’s all of ours.

The government, the courts, and the grievance industry must learn that there’s a shield ready to be raised against their sword.

Will you be part of that shield?

Will you be part of the effort to raise $1,000,000 or more to defend not just Dave but every Australian facing lawfare for standing by their convictions?

There is no time to waste.

This is a call to arms in the battle for our rights.

If you believe in freedom, if you believe in truth, and if you refuse to be silenced by the woke mob, then it’s time to act.

Remember: silence in the face of tyranny is surrender.

And we will never surrender. Not now. Not ever.

