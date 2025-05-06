Where the Rot Began
Nation First examines how the Liberal Party’s soul was lost in a decade of ambition, betrayal, and values sacrificed for power.
Dear friend,
The Liberal Party’s collapse in the 3 May 2025 election didn’t come out of nowhere. Like a patient who has succumbed to a serious illness—a virus—it is necessary to examine the symptoms in order to perform a diagnosis and find a cure or treatment. And sometimes you even have to look way back in a patient’s history to find the root cause of the problem.
