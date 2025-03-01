Dear friend,

Many would have been shocked to see this—Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the so-called hero of democracy, in an outright shouting match with Donald Trump and JD Vance in the White House. For years, the media painted Zelenskyy as a courageous leader, a beacon of freedom, standing up to Russian “aggression.” But yesterday, the mask slipped.

Zelenskyy’s mask slipped during a fiery confrontation with Trump and JD Vance in the White House, proving he is not a grateful ally but a desperate puppet.

Ukraine has always been historically tied to Russia, and its so-called independence was only ever made possible by Western interference.

The US and NATO deliberately orchestrated Ukraine’s turn against Russia, using coups and propaganda to install a puppet regime that serves their interests.

Zelenskyy is possibly a Western intelligence asset, propped up by globalist elites while enriching himself at the expense of his own people.

The war in Ukraine was never about democracy—it was a Western-provoked disaster meant to weaken Russia, and now that it has failed, Zelenskyy is being cast aside.

When Vance asked a simple question—why isn’t Ukraine showing gratitude for the billions of dollars in aid—it triggered an outburst. Zelenskyy, instead of thanking the US for bankrolling his war effort, accused America of not understanding what’s coming. Trump, never one to back down, reminded him exactly where he stands: “You don’t have the cards right now.” And he’s right.

Zelenskyy has never been in control of this war. He isn’t some heroic leader calling the shots. He’s a desperate man clinging to power in a crumbling regime, propped up by Western money, Western weapons, and Western propaganda. And now, as Ukraine’s battlefield losses mount, as conscripts are dragged off the streets to fight, as the tide of public opinion in the West shifts—Zelenskyy is panicking.

And why wouldn’t he be? He was never the real power in this war. The real architects of this disaster have been sitting in Washington, Brussels, and London, playing their geopolitical games. The war in Ukraine was never about protecting democracy, and it certainly wasn’t “unprovoked.” It was engineered—deliberately—by the West.

But to understand that, you need to know the real history of Ukraine and Russia—history the mainstream media will never tell you.

The Deep Ties Between Ukraine and Russia

The Ukraine and Russia have been bound together for over a thousand years. Kyiv, the modern capital of the Ukraine nation, was once the heart of Kievan Rus, the first great Slavic state, which laid the foundations for Russian civilization itself. When the Mongols destroyed Kievan Rus in the 13th century, Moscow eventually rose to prominence, but the connection between Russians and Ukrainians never disappeared.

By the 17th century, the Ukraine was a contested frontier between Poland and Russia. Notice I am saying “the Ukraine”. This is important. The nation of Ukraine is a modern invention. The Ukraine was always considered as being part of greater Russia. In fact, the name Ukraine derives from the Old East Slavic word “ukraina” meaning “borderland” by which they mean the borderlands of Russia. Except, for some time, it was under the control of foreign invaders… and the locals revolted.

In 1654, the Ukrainian Cossacks, seeking protection from Polish rule, chose to join Russia in 1654 under the Treaty of Pereyaslav. This wasn’t some act of conquest—the Ukraine’s own leaders asked to be under Russian rule. And why wouldn’t have they; they were practically from the same ethnic stock.

For centuries afterward, the Ukraine was an integral part of the Russian Empire, contributing to its military, economy, and culture. Even during the Soviet period, Ukraine, now a nation, wasn’t occupied—it was central to the USSR, producing its leadership, its industry, and its agriculture. Nikita Khrushchev, the Soviet leader who gave Crimea to Ukraine in 1954, was himself Ukrainian.

So when Western politicians and media talk about Ukraine as a permanently oppressed nation under Russian rule, they ignore the fact that for most of its history, the Ukraine was a key part of the Russian world. The real division started not because of Russian oppression, but because of Western interference.

The West’s Long War Against Russia

After the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Ukraine became independent. But Washington didn’t see Ukraine as just another new country—it saw it as a tool to weaken Russia.

The US and NATO promised Mikhail Gorbachev that they wouldn’t expand “one inch eastward.” That was a lie. NATO quickly swallowed up Poland, the Baltic States, and much of Eastern Europe, bringing its military presence right up to Russia’s borders.

Ukraine was the big prize. If NATO could pull Ukraine into its orbit, it would deal a devastating blow to Russia’s security. Moscow made it clear—Ukraine joining NATO was a red line. But the West didn’t care.

Instead of letting Ukraine develop as a neutral state between Russia and the West, Washington started pouring billions of dollars into the country, funding pro-Western political groups, media outlets, and NGOs. Their goal? To turn Ukraine against Russia and bring it fully into the Western camp.

In 2004, the CIA and State Department backed the so-called “Orange Revolution,” a Western-funded uprising that overturned an election result that had favoured a Russia-friendly candidate. That was their first attempt to hijack Ukraine’s government.

But the real turning point came in 2014, when Washington orchestrated an outright coup.

The 2014 Coup: How the West Installed a Puppet Regime in Ukraine

Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine’s democratically elected president, wanted to balance Ukraine between East and West. He rejected a terrible EU trade deal that would have gutted Ukraine’s industry and instead sought closer ties with Russia. That was unacceptable to Washington.

What followed was the Maidan coup—not a “people’s revolution,” but a Western-backed takeover.

US officials, including Victoria Nuland and John McCain, openly supported the protests. Nuland was caught on a leaked call choosing Ukraine’s next leaders before Yanukovych was even removed. The violent street protests were driven by neo-Nazi groups like the Azov Battalion and Right Sector—groups that openly admire Hitler’s collaborators in Ukraine.

Yanukovych fled, and Washington’s hand-picked government took over. One of its first moves? Banning the Russian language in official settings—a direct attack on the millions of Russian-speaking Ukrainians in the east.

And that’s when Donbass and Crimea said enough.

The War in Donbass: Ukraine’s War on Its Own People

The people of Donetsk and Luhansk (also known as the Donbass) didn’t recognise the new, Western-backed regime in Kiev. They held referendums and voted to break away. Crimea, home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, also held a vote—with over 90% choosing to rejoin Russia.

The response from Kiev? Brutal war.

Instead of letting the Donbass go, Ukraine launched a military assault. For eight years, the people of Donetsk and Luhansk endured shelling, airstrikes, and blockades. Thousands of civilians died. Where was the Western outrage? Nowhere—because the media ignored it.

Ukraine even used Nazi-linked militias like Azov to wage war on these civilians. These groups wore SS symbols, celebrated Nazi war criminals, and committed atrocities. And yet, the West armed them, trained them, and lied about their existence.

Zelenskyy: A Western Intelligence Puppet?

In 2013, the left-wing Covert Action magazine published an explosive revelation about Zelenskyy that should shock anyone who still believes the mainstream narrative. In October 2020, long before Russia’s military operation, Zelenskyy secretly met with Sir Richard Moore, the head of MI6. Not the British Prime Minister. The head of British intelligence. Diplomatically, that makes no sense. But if Zelenskyy was an MI6 asset, it makes perfect sense.

According to Andriy Mishin, a former employee of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, this meeting signified that Zelenskyy was a professional intelligence agent and that Moore was his direct handler, telling him what to do.

Since 2020, he has surrounded himself with British—not Ukrainian—security guards. When Zelenskyy visited the Vatican in May 2023, he snubbed Pope Francis and instead spent his time with British Bishop Paul Gallagher. His handler, Sir Richard Moore, was also present.

Are we really supposed to believe this is all coincidence?

And if Zelenskyy is an intelligence asset, then his entire presidency—his entire persona—is an illusion crafted for Western audiences. And that brings us to his rise to power.

Hollywood Presidency: How Zelenskyy Was Manufactured

Before he was president, Zelenskyy was a comedian—a TV actor in a scripted Ukrainian drama called Servant of the People, where he played a humble teacher who miraculously becomes president. It was pure political fiction.

And then, suddenly, it became real life. His campaign was managed by Western PR specialists—including an Obama speechwriter—and heavily financed by Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, one of the most corrupt men in Ukraine.

Kolomoisky, conveniently, owned Ukraine’s largest oil and gas company and bank. And when Zelenskyy took power, his first priority wasn't fighting corruption—it was ensuring Western financial houses like BlackRock took over Ukraine's economy.

We now know that Zelenskyy funneled millions of dollars into offshore accounts—money that could have gone to his people. He allegedly used it to buy:

A $34 million mansion in Miami

A seaside home for his parents in Israel

A $3.8 million luxury apartment in London

This is the man the media calls a hero.

And once he was installed, his real job began: provoking war with Russia on behalf of the West.

The War the West Wanted

By 2022, NATO had armed Ukraine to the teeth, and Kiev had massed forces near the Donbass. Russia had a choice—let the ethnic Russian people in Donbass face an ethnic cleansing, and then let NATO turn Ukraine into a de facto launchpad for war, or step in. They stepped in.

The media screamed that it was an “unprovoked invasion.” But it was provoked. NATO expansion, the 2014 coup, eight years of war on Donbass—this war was manufactured in Washington and, if the allegations around Zelenskyy being a MI6 asset are right, also in London.

Time to Wake Up

Zelenskyy can yell all he wants in the White House, but his game is up. Ukraine was never an independent player in this war—it was a pawn. A pawn used by Deep State actors in Washington to weaken Russia. And now that the war is lost, that pawn is being abandoned.

So when Trump tells Zelenskyy “you don’t have the cards,” he’s not just talking about negotiations—he’s exposing the truth. And why would Trump do this if Zelenskyy is a Western puppet or, worse still, intelligence asset? Because that would mean he’s a puppet or agent of the Deep State—the same Deep State who have tried to destroy Trump since he was first elected in 2016. Perhaps President Trump wants payback, perhaps he wants justice, or perhaps he just wants peace and an end to this pointless war.

The war in Ukraine didn’t need to happen. It was deliberately provoked. And it’s time for the world to wake up to that reality.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, River Street, Mackay