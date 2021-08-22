“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First e-newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — GEORGE CHRISTENSEN (Australian Member of Parliament 2010 - 2022)

Welcome to the Nation First newsletter.

The objectives of this newsletter are to foster and mobilise support for:

Western values, our national sovereignty and our democratic, free way of life;

Freedom, individual liberty and rights and personal privacy against both big government and big corporations;

The greatest liberty of them all: the right to life;

Our national history and heritage against black armband revisionism;

Secure borders and strong border protection;

Our defence force and returned service personnel;

Our economic independence so that our farmers, industry, business and workers prosper as opposed to foreign corporations or state-owned enterprises controlling the market;

Our national security from potential attacks from aggressors both domestic and abroad, including radical Islamists and Communist China; and,

Our allies in freedom and democracy across the world.

Notice to the Australian Communications & Media Authority (ACMA) and other government agencies: Nation First is newsletter and website (or section of the Substack website) that publishes news that is researched and written under the editorial guidance of a qualified journalist. As a business venture, Nation First constitutes a paid occupation for its owner rather than a pastime. As such, Nation First is professional news content and is exempt from any law that aims to censor content that the government or others do not like.

Authorised by George Christensen, Te Kowai (Mackay).