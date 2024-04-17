Nation First, by George Christensen
Two new studies suggest mRNA Covid vaccines can contribute to cancer formation
A new preprint provides evidence that the spike protein of both SARS-CoV-2 and mRNA vaccinations inhibits an important tumor suppressor protein, which…
Published on Dystopian Down Under
•
Apr 17
What is going on in Sydney?
Nation First looks at the attack on Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel
Apr 15
•
George Christensen
15
Another important homeschooling campaign
Nation First shares an important fight to protection homeschooling that's just been launched by CitizenGO.
Apr 15
•
George Christensen
6
Bestiality Taught in Australian School’s “Queer” Sex Class
What comes after LGBTQIA+ in the rainbow alphabet? Many critics of the movement assumed it would be P for pedophilia, and in some places, it is. But in…
Published on The Liberty Sentinel
•
Apr 14
Homeschooling under attack in Queensland
Nation First promotes a petition by Free2Homeschool to saving homeschooling in Queensland.
Apr 14
•
George Christensen
25
This community raises the world’s healthiest children
Nation First looks to the Amish for inspiration!
Apr 10
13
Did you give?
A quick message from George Christensen.
Apr 10
•
George Christensen
14
Explaining the Socialist Virus
Nation First looks at the insidious nature of socialism.
Apr 9
23
Why the Globalist Elite hate all things rural
Nation First looks at the revolt of the farmers right around the world.
Apr 7
50
Woke Gemini
Nation First looks at Google's pathetic attempt to do artificial intelligence
Apr 5
10
A Rat Utopia
Nation First looks at what the infamous “Rat Utopia” experiment tells us about society.
Apr 4
47
I get sworn in tomorrow
A quick word from the editor on his local government future.
Apr 3
•
George Christensen
50
