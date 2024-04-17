Nation First, by George Christensen

Two new studies suggest mRNA Covid vaccines can contribute to cancer formation
A new preprint provides evidence that the spike protein of both SARS-CoV-2 and mRNA vaccinations inhibits an important tumor suppressor protein, which…
Published on Dystopian Down Under  
What is going on in Sydney?
Nation First looks at the attack on Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel
  
George Christensen
12
Another important homeschooling campaign
Nation First shares an important fight to protection homeschooling that's just been launched by CitizenGO.
  
George Christensen
2
Bestiality Taught in Australian School’s “Queer” Sex Class
What comes after LGBTQIA+ in the rainbow alphabet? Many critics of the movement assumed it would be P for pedophilia, and in some places, it is. But in…
Published on The Liberty Sentinel   
Homeschooling under attack in Queensland
Nation First promotes a petition by Free2Homeschool to saving homeschooling in Queensland.
  
George Christensen
3
This community raises the world’s healthiest children
Nation First looks to the Amish for inspiration!
3
Did you give?
A quick message from George Christensen.
  
George Christensen
3
Explaining the Socialist Virus
Nation First looks at the insidious nature of socialism.
16
Why the Globalist Elite hate all things rural
Nation First looks at the revolt of the farmers right around the world.
10
Woke Gemini
Nation First looks at Google's pathetic attempt to do artificial intelligence
6
A Rat Utopia
Nation First looks at what the infamous “Rat Utopia” experiment tells us about society.
6
I get sworn in tomorrow
A quick word from the editor on his local government future.
  
George Christensen
28
