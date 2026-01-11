Dear friend,

Automation, monopolisation, and quiet corporate takeover are driving unemployment higher.

At the same time, debt-fuelled inflation, stagnant wages, and predatory greed have triggered a manufactured cost-of-living crisis. The pattern is too coordinated to ignore.

We must ask: What exactly is the elite’s endgame? What kind of world are they building… one where the vast majority are deliberately impoverished and left scrambling for scraps?

Automation, monopolisation, and debt-driven inflation are deliberately engineering a cost-of-living crisis that keeps people insecure and dependent.

This is not progress but a return to feudalism, with technocratic elites ruling over a disempowered majority through digital control.

Ownership is being systematically erased, forcing people to rent every aspect of life at the mercy of corporations.

Surveillance, financialisation, and bureaucratic power are hollowing out democracy and crushing dissent.

This system is not inevitable, and it can be defeated through faith, local independence, real ownership, and collective courage.

The reality is this is not the birth of a new system but a resurrection of an old one.

The ruling elite longs to drag us back to the age before democracy, before personal liberty, before human dignity… back to a world of aristocrats and obedient subjects, where a tiny class lived in luxury while everyone else laboured under harsh conditions to sustain their power.

In other words, they are trying to restore feudalism, now fused with digital surveillance and centralised control by technocrats.

“You will own nothing and be happy” was never a harmless slogan. It was a quiet admission by the World Economic Forum; a glimpse into the future they are planning for you. Just as medieval peasants owned nothing and depended on the whims of their lords, today’s elites envision a digital “Death of Ownership.”

You will rent your home, your transport, your tools, your entertainment and even your identity. Every part of your life will be conditional on corporate permission.

Access can be switched off instantly, without explanation, without appeal.

We already see it happening. People buy software yet never truly own it. They invest years into social-media accounts, only to watch them vanish overnight, erased for vague “policy violations,” with no evidence, no transparency, and no voice.

And this creeping control no longer stops at the digital world. Mega-asset giants like BlackRock and Vanguard are buying up family homes at scale. “Smart” technology is quietly being embedded into everyday appliances, not to serve you, but to monitor you… and to lock you out of what you already paid for if you fail to comply.

Life’s essentials are being financialised. Debt is becoming unavoidable. And that debt is used as a chain: binding people to the very system that is stripping away their independence.

Meanwhile, we have our sovereignty and democracy being hollowed out from within. More and more power drifts into the hands of unelected bureaucrats, while dissent is smothered through constant monitoring, opaque moderation systems, and silent blacklisting. The walls are tightening: slowly, quietly, but mercilessly.

A Great Reset is silently underway that will ensure that the 99 percent never build equity, never gain stability, never become truly independent. You work, and your wages flow straight back to the asset-owners through rent, debt, subscriptions, and endless extraction.

But here is the truth the globalist architects of this system fear most: This future is not inevitable, and their ivory towers of control are far more fragile than they appear.

Let me remind you of the biblical story of King David. As a boy, David did not defeat Goliath because he was larger or stronger. He prevailed because he faced tyranny with courage, wisdom, and faith, trusting that God stands with those who refuse to bow.

The elites may look unstoppable. Their institutions may seem enormous. But systems built on exploitation always rot from within. They fear free communities. They fear strong families. They fear faith, truth, and people who refuse to surrender their God-given dignity.

And that is how we overcome them by refusing to be part of their artificial structure, rebuilding local independence, defending real ownership, standing together in courage, and placing our hope not in their fragile systems, but in the enduring freedom granted by God.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

A Nation First staff writer

