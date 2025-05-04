Dear friend,

In the wake of this election disaster, many conservatives are asking the same question: where do we go from here?

There are two paths being seriously debated — either unite the minor parties and disillusioned voters to create a new political force, or attempt to take back control of the Liberal Party from within. Each option carries real potential, and real risk.

Can We Unite the Right?

Some believe the time is right to unite the right and build something new. The old party brands no longer inspire trust, and more Australians than ever are walking away from the majors. A fresh movement — one rooted in principle, conviction and grassroots support — could offer a real alternative to the inner-city elite politics dominating both major parties. A new force would not be bound by factional baggage or legacy deals. It could speak plainly to the suburbs and the regions. It could be bold. And it could attract not just conservatives, but disillusioned Labor voters and independents looking for meaning in their vote.

But the reality is, Australia’s two-party system is still tightly stitched into the fabric of our electoral process. Preference deals, funding flows, media oxygen — they’re all geared to favour the status quo. And while there are pockets of strength across the minor right, they’re spread thin and led by big personalities with their own empires — Pauline Hanson, Clive Palmer, Bob Katter — none of whom are likely to submit to a single banner.

Change from within?

Others argue that the answer lies within the Liberal Party itself. Despite its current state, it still has national infrastructure, brand recognition, and the legacy of having once stood for conservative values. If enough committed Australians flooded the party with a reform mindset, challenging the factional rot and taking over at the grassroots level, it could be rebuilt from within. The long game could pay off — and has historical precedent. Parties have been shifted before when movements gained control from the bottom up.

But here too, there are hard truths. Many have tried this route before — including myself — and failed. The gatekeepers are deeply embedded. Preselection is controlled. Memberships are managed. The machine resists change precisely because it is designed to protect its own.

It’s later than you think…

And yet, we no longer have the luxury of standing idle. What’s at stake isn’t just the future of a party — it’s the future of the country. Our freedoms are being stripped by bureaucrats who think they know better than parents, workers and small business owners. The voice of ordinary Australians is being drowned out by elites in Canberra and boardrooms in Sydney. Our kids are being raised in a nation where free speech is suspect, tradition is ridiculed, and national pride is treated like a sin. If we don’t act — and act soon — we risk losing not just elections, but the country we once knew.

This is no longer about strategy. It’s about survival.

So the question remains — do we build anew, or fight for what’s already there?

