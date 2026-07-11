Dear friend,

Nation First published five articles this past week, with two articles accessible to all subscribers.

Keep scrolling to find the three articles accessible only to our paid subscribers.

Thanks for your support! Here are the stories:

The ABC Now Blames Child Brides on “Climate Change” 10:00 AM Nation First looks into how the ABC and UN aid industry are exploiting child marriage to push a climate agenda, attract more taxpayer funding and shield the adults and customs responsible. Read full story

The Australia We Could Rebuild 9:30 AM Nation First looks into how faith, family, sovereignty and strong local communities could rebuild Australia by 2056. Read full story

Our paid subscribers can access all of the following articles as well:

Canadians criminalises quoting the Bible 9:23 AM Nation First looks into how Canada’s new hate-speech law could expose Christians and pro-life advocates to prosecution for expressing biblical beliefs. Read full story

The Globalist War on Marriage 9:14 AM Nation First looks into how Globalist media and technology platforms are driving Gen Z away from marriage, family formation and a secure future. Read full story

China’s Communist Caste System 9:01 AM Nation First looks into China’s hukou system, a state-enforced hierarchy that traps millions in second-class citizenship according to their birthplace and ancestry. Read full story

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

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