This Week with Nation First
Nation First showcases its five stories for the week.
Dear friend,
Nation First published five articles this past week, with two articles accessible to all subscribers.
Keep scrolling to find the three articles accessible only to our paid subscribers.
Thanks for your support! Here are the stories:
Nation First, by George Christensen is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Our paid subscribers can access all of the following articles as well:
Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.
Take care,
George Christensen
Nation First, by George Christensen is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.
George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:
“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.”
— George Christensen.
Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.
NOTE: Due to the large volume of emails I receive, it is not possible to email me and ask to be unsubscribed from this newsletter. You must do it yourself by following the simple processes listed below: