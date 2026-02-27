Dear friend,

If you wanted to destroy a nation forever, you wouldn’t send tanks. You wouldn’t launch missiles. You’d start in the boardrooms and the universities. It can be done from within. Willingly.

By its own indoctrinated citizens.

They hijack the institutions: finance, government, entertainment, academia.

A nation can be destroyed from within without a single shot being fired by capturing its financial, political, and cultural institutions.

Control of capital and corporate power allows ideological loyalists to shape elections, employment, speech, and public life.

Family formation is undermined through economic pressure, gender conflict, and housing policies that lock young people out of ownership.

Identity politics and mass immigration divide the population while central authority tightens its grip and suppresses dissent.

Cultural decay, institutional indoctrination, and moral erosion leave a hollowed-out country that ultimately accepts its own replacement as “progress.”

It starts with taking control of the financial system. Global networks place ideological loyalists inside major financial institutions, ensuring capital flows only to those who comply. Asset management giants like BlackRock emerge and begin dictating corporate policy and, by extension, who gets hired, what is marketed, and what is censored. And when you control finance and the major companies, you also control which political candidates get the donations and which campaigns succeed.

In time, your trained “young global leaders” capture the government and begin pushing for policies and legislation with the ultimate aim of dissolving the country from within.

Starting a family becomes harder, the individual becomes more atomised as free speech is restricted, surveillance is increased, and upward mobility through traditional means becomes less about merit and more about how much you comply with the established narrative.

You inflame gender wars until birth rates plummet. Men become detached from society and purpose. Women drift away from motherhood and family life. Instead, they are pushed towards endless careers, consumerism, and self-focused individualism that leaves them unfulfilled and hollow.

To further prevent young people from starting families, you prevent them from building their nest. Again, through both finance and government policies, you inflate home prices through policy, regulation, and artificial demand until young people are permanently locked out of the housing market, until young people are locked out of the housing market, forced to wait until their late 40s, which is too late for many to start families. First, they lose ownership. Then they lose community. Then they lose identity. And finally, they lose the will to resist.

Now, some ordinary people are well aware of what’s happening in their countries and will mobilise to challenge you. Here, you introduce identity politics to divide them up and pit them against each other instead of uniting against the real threat.

And while they are fighting among themselves, you push for open borders and allow a mass of illegals with values and worldviews fundamentally incompatible with your society in the name of “diversity.”

Trust fractures. In the vacuum, your controlled government tightens its grip, becoming increasingly authoritarian; it suppresses or co-opts all remaining avenues of independent thought, like church, community, and family.

Academia begins teaching the next generation to hate their own country, identity, and heritage, brainwashing them into “useful idiots” that act on their behalf to silence any remaining opposition to the agenda.

Culture follows politics. Drag shows for children are celebrated. Faith is mocked. Marriage is redefined. Traditional values are not just questioned, they are dismantled, leading to widespread mental health crises, societal breakdown, and a loss of moral cohesion that further weakens resistance.

Eventually, the country ceases to have a recognised identity, its citizens are too divided and apathetic to resist, and its children actively cheer for its downfall, convinced it’s some warped version of “progress.”

In place of classic conquest, the globalist method is far more insidious. It’s a systematic and complete replacement. No tanks. No invasion. Just erasure. And by the time you realise it, it’s too late.

The question is simple: do you see it, or will you pretend you don’t? Because once a nation is hollowed out from within, history doesn’t offer second chances.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen, with a Nation First Staff Writer

