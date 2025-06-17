Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marie Phillips's avatar
Marie Phillips
5h

Thank you for this article George.

I agree wholeheartedly about the direction the world has taken.

I’m studying the teachings of Buddha and trying to be a better person.

I’m hoping to walk beside my 8 yr old grandson; teach him respect, gratitude, peace and love, and guide his investigation into the wonders of motherearth.

I think it time for all of us to stand up and speak the truth.

Thank you for being you! 🙂

Marie

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Christensen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture